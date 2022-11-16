A lost dog reunited with its owner after walking into a police station

Rosie, the Border Collie, ran away from her owners after being scared by fireworks on the Bonfire Night at a local park on 3 November. But instead of wandering here and there, Rosie came to the Loughborough Police Station to seek help from the police officers.

The CCTV footage at the Leicestershire police station shows the doggo arriving and taking a seat in the waiting room at the station.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch as Rosie the border collie strolls into a police station to hand herself in after being separated from her humans.



Leicestershire Police said Rosie was being walked nearby with another dog before wandering off. She's since been returned safe and well. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KpA2HPOyJJ — euronews (@euronews) November 15, 2022 ×

Leicestershire Police staff gave her some water and a pat on her head before calling the number on her ID tag. Steve and Julie Harper, Rosies's owners, said that the ten-year-old pup ran away from them at about 16:00 GMT. This happened when Rosie was on a walk with Mr Harper and their other dog, Laser, at Southfields Park in the town.

Describing the incident, Julie Harper said, "She went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled when the firework went off. She pushed herself through a hedge and handed herself in to the police station.The police station is right next to the park"

Julie Harper said that her husband was "really upset" and worried when he was way back home with another dog. As soon as he reached home, he received a call from the police station that their dog, Rosie has been found.

Highlighting the importance of dog collars, Leicestershire Police said, "Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well."

