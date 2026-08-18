/Want to survive the apocalypse? This Swiss firm is making end-of-the world bunkers for billionaires

Geopolitical chaos and environmental collapse threaten everyone equally, but safety, as it turns out, comes with a shocking price tag. If you happen to be sitting on a fortune and find yourself worrying about the end of the world, a Swiss firm is offering a solution that feels straight out of an old spy thriller: hide your wealth inside a solid rock mountain.

Tucked away in the Brünig massif near the quiet village of Lungern, a team of local engineers is carving an extraordinary subterranean sanctuary into the limestone. It is part luxury storage, part nuclear-grade vault, and entirely a gamble on an increasingly unstable planet.

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When will the underground bunkers be made?

This isn't a futuristic concept. According to The Times, excavation on the first wave of caverns kicked off in early 2026 after Brünig Mega Safe locked in its initial batch of high-net-worth clients. Construction on these initial spaces will take roughly two years, but when finished, they will give a whole new meaning to "asset diversification."

A five-star fortress beneath the Earth

The logic behind the project is ancient: if you want to keep something safe, put it behind a barrier nobody can pierce. Brünig Mega Safe is simply packaging that timeless instinct for modern billionaires.

Carved more than a hundred meters deep into the earth, the facility will hold two dozen custom-engineered caverns. Entry starts around 500,000 Swiss francs, opening up spaces tailored for everything from fine art collections and rare vintage wines to vintage Ferraris and stacks of precious metals. The natural interior will boast a steady 13°C temperature, ideal for aging a rare vintage, or even sitting out a crisis.

What began as an ultra-secure storage facility, however, has rapidly evolved into a plan for human survival. The developers are designing modular plug-in living quarters, turning bare rock into discreet meeting lounges, executive boardrooms, or private panic rooms. Behind classified, multi-tiered checkpoints, clients can wait out whatever mess is unfolding on the surface. To top it off, the complex shares space with the Brünig Institute, a specialised facility dedicated to tactical security training and crisis management.

An old tradition with an expensive twist

Burrowing into granite is practically a Swiss national pastime. For over a century, Switzerland has transformed its majestic landscape into a network of hidden military fortresses, artillery emplacements, and underground shelters built to house its entire population in a crisis.