Wanderlust: Barbie, the tiny lizard, travels from Barbados to UK in woman's bra

A tiny gecko travelled all the way Barbados to Yorkshire as it comfortably sat in a woman’s bra during a long transatlantic flight.

Lisa Russell had carefully packed all her clothes and undergarments in her suitcase before leaving Barbados. However, when she arrived back in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, she got a surprise that she would have never expected.

Russell was unpacking her suitcase after her holiday in the Caribbean when a tiny lizard started moving in one of her bras, sending Russell into a shock.

"When it moved, I started screaming. It is not what you expect to find in your bra after a 4,000-mile journey," she said.

Russel, a 47-year-old resident of Thrybergh misjudged the lizard to be a speck and shook the garment to get rid of it. However, as soon as she shook it, she noticed the lizard.

"The tiny lizard was lucky as the bra was on top of my suitcase on my clean pile. As it was so hot out there, I didn't bother wearing one," she said.

She quickly informed the RSPCA, who then sent an officer to Ms Russell’s house to pick up the traveller reptile.

The reptile is healthy and unharmed, even after being packed in a suitcase for a long journey, the RSPCA said. Named 'Barbie', it is currently living with a specialist reptile keeper.