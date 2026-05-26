/Viral Video: Undercover Thai police disguise as dancers to arrest drug and gambling suspect

In an innovative case-solving stint, Thai male police officers donned dresses and disguised themselves as female dancers to pull off an undercover sting operation, and photos of the operation have gone massively viral online. Police in Tha Luang district, Lop Buri province, Thailand, recently arrested a man on drug-related and illegal gambling charges following an undercover operation. Officers disguised themselves as dancers to approach and apprehend the suspect, identified as Mekha Fa-wap-wap, during the raid.

Authorities reportedly seized 53 methamphetamine pills, more than 200 small plastic bags believed to have been used for drug distribution, and a mobile phone allegedly linked to illegal online slot machine activities.

The suspect is facing charges for possessing Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, as well as operating an unauthorised online gambling platform. He is currently being held in police custody while investigations continue, and all seized items have reportedly been handed over to the local police station as evidence for further legal action.

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This latest stunt is part of a wider pattern of creative undercover tactics by Thai police that have repeatedly captured the world's imagination. Previously, officers from the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Department disguised themselves as a lion dance troupe at a temple fair during the Lunar New Year to apprehend a suspected thief with a history of repeatedly evading police. "The dance was completely improvised. We just did what we could," police captain Lertvarit Lertvorapreecha told The Guardian. In his haste, he even mistakenly grabbed a colleague's male mask, donned a red silk dress, long pants, and tactical boots — a disguise so outlandish that children ran to join in, passersby burst out laughing, and the suspect was completely caught off guard.

Officers in Lertvarit's team have previously disguised themselves as bushmen, construction workers, or even wrestlers in tights to approach suspects. Although disguises are often viewed as humorous content on social media, Thai police say this tactic has helped apprehend numerous suspects in serious cases, including rape and child sexual abuse.

According to police, the quickest way to catch someone is to surprise them while they are enjoying life and unaware of what's happening around them. In another case that garnered attention, an officer in camouflage made of dried leaves crawled hundreds of meters through rice paddies to approach a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.