/Can AI replace pilots? Experimental test sparks debate over future of pilots

In yet another major step in the expansion of artificial intelligence into everyday industries, US-based startup Merlin Labs this week has shown that an AI-powered flight system is capable of handling several piloting tasks during an experimental aircraft test. The demonstration comes as the global aviation industry grapples with pilot shortages, rising pressure on air traffic systems and growing interest in AI-assisted air travel technologies. During the demonstration flight, test pilot Matt Diamond did not manually control the aircraft as the AI system executed commands such as changing course after verbal authorisation. The aircraft itself was officially marked “experimental.” However, Merlin executives acknowledged that completely pilotless passenger aircraft are not imminent. The company said the current focus is on building trust in AI systems by using them alongside human pilots rather than removing pilots altogether.

Inside Merlin Labs’ AI aviation technology

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The Merlin Pilot system uses natural language processing to interpret air traffic control communications and automate piloting tasks. The test aimed to showcase how artificial intelligence could support pilots in future air travel operations and potentially pave the way for more autonomous aircraft systems.

Despite the advanced automation, Merlin Labs stressed that the technology is designed to assist human pilots rather than replace them entirely.

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