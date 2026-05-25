/‘AI layoffs trend’: What Cloudflare’s move signals for industry

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has said that artificial intelligence could replace a large category of jobs, particularly those linked to middle management and internal performance tracking, as companies rethink their workforce structure. His comments come as Cloudflare announced it is cutting around 20 per cent of its workforce, or about 1,100 employees, despite reporting strong revenue growth and an expanding customer base.

Why Cloudflare is reducing jobs

According to Prince, most of the roles affected by layoffs were what he described as “measurer” roles. These include positions in:

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Middle management

Finance and accounting

Legal and compliance

Internal auditing

Revenue tracking

He said these roles primarily focus on measuring and evaluating organisational performance, tasks that AI systems can now handle more efficiently.

How AI is replacing ‘measurer’ roles

Prince argued that modern AI systems are capable of analysing company data with greater speed and accuracy than humans. He described AI as:

Constantly available

Independent in decision-making

More precise in analysing performance

This allows organisations to rely less on human oversight for routine measurement tasks, leading to reduced demand for certain roles.

Which jobs may remain safer for now

While some roles are being reduced, Prince suggested that “builders” and “sellers” are likely to remain in demand.

These include:

Engineers and developers who create products

Sales teams who generate revenue

Cloudflare has indicated that it will continue hiring in these areas, reflecting a shift towards roles that directly contribute to growth.

AI layoffs becoming a wider trend

Cloudflare’s move is part of a broader trend across the technology industry. Several companies have linked job cuts to increased use of AI. Reports indicate that more than 49,000 job cuts in the United States in 2026 have been connected to AI-driven changes, according to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Other companies, including Meta and Block, have also reduced staff while investing heavily in AI technologies.

Debate over ‘AI-driven layoffs’

Not all experts agree that AI is the only reason behind these layoffs. Some analysts describe the trend as “AI washing”, where companies attribute job cuts to AI while also managing costs or adjusting after over-hiring during the pandemic. For example, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has argued that many firms are still correcting workforce levels following rapid expansion in previous years.

What research says about AI and jobs

Studies by Anthropic suggest that AI tools are increasingly capable of handling tasks in areas such as finance, legal work and management. However, the research also notes that no role is completely immune to automation, including engineering and sales over the long term.

What this means for the future of work