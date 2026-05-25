/‘AI layoffs trend’: What Cloudflare’s move signals for industry

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has said that artificial intelligence could replace a large category of jobs, particularly those linked to middle management and internal performance tracking, as companies rethink their workforce structure. His comments come as Cloudflare announced it is cutting around 20 per cent of its workforce, or about 1,100 employees, despite reporting strong revenue growth and an expanding customer base.
Why Cloudflare is reducing jobs
According to Prince, most of the roles affected by layoffs were what he described as “measurer” roles. These include positions in:
Middle management
Finance and accounting
Legal and compliance
Internal auditing
Revenue tracking
He said these roles primarily focus on measuring and evaluating organisational performance, tasks that AI systems can now handle more efficiently.
How AI is replacing ‘measurer’ roles
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Prince argued that modern AI systems are capable of analysing company data with greater speed and accuracy than humans. He described AI as:
Constantly available
Independent in decision-making
More precise in analysing performance
This allows organisations to rely less on human oversight for routine measurement tasks, leading to reduced demand for certain roles.
Which jobs may remain safer for now
While some roles are being reduced, Prince suggested that “builders” and “sellers” are likely to remain in demand.
These include:
Engineers and developers who create products
Sales teams who generate revenue
Cloudflare has indicated that it will continue hiring in these areas, reflecting a shift towards roles that directly contribute to growth.
AI layoffs becoming a wider trend
Cloudflare’s move is part of a broader trend across the technology industry. Several companies have linked job cuts to increased use of AI. Reports indicate that more than 49,000 job cuts in the United States in 2026 have been connected to AI-driven changes, according to data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Other companies, including Meta and Block, have also reduced staff while investing heavily in AI technologies.
Debate over ‘AI-driven layoffs’
Not all experts agree that AI is the only reason behind these layoffs. Some analysts describe the trend as “AI washing”, where companies attribute job cuts to AI while also managing costs or adjusting after over-hiring during the pandemic. For example, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has argued that many firms are still correcting workforce levels following rapid expansion in previous years.
What research says about AI and jobs
Studies by Anthropic suggest that AI tools are increasingly capable of handling tasks in areas such as finance, legal work and management. However, the research also notes that no role is completely immune to automation, including engineering and sales over the long term.
What this means for the future of work
The shift at Cloudflare highlights how AI is beginning to reshape organisational structures. Companies are moving away from roles focused on oversight and measurement towards roles that build products and drive revenue. While AI may reduce certain job categories, it is also changing the skills required in the workforce. As AI adoption increases, more companies are expected to review their workforce strategies. The balance between automation and human roles will remain a key issue for businesses and policymakers. The development shows that AI is not only changing technology, but also how companies are structured and how work is organised.