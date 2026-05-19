/Thailand plans to slash visa-free stays for 90+ countries amid foreign crime crackdown

Thailand is set to tighten its visa-on-arrival rules amid national security concerns, according to a Foreign Ministry official, though details have not been disclosed. The move is expected to end the current 60-day visa-free arrangement offered to travellers from 93 countries, including Israel, with earlier proposals suggesting a reduction to 30 days. Thailand remains a major destination for Israeli tourists, especially backpackers on post-army trips across Asia, and the policy shift could significantly reshape travel patterns to the country.

The move comes just over a year after Thailand expanded visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days in March 2025 to revive tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the relaxed system has coincided with rising concerns over illegal activities involving some foreign visitors. Tourists provided "benefits, such as boosting the economy, but the current scheme has allowed some people to exploit it", government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek told AFP on Tuesday.

Thai authorities have recently reported several high-profile cases linked to drug offences, sex trafficking and foreigners operating businesses such as hotels, schools and tourism services without proper licenses or work permits.

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Tourism remains crucial to Thailand’s economy

Tourism contributes more than 10 per cent of Thailand’s GDP and remains one of the country’s most important industries. Under the current scheme, travellers from 93 countries, including the United States, Israel, the Schengen area and several South American nation, can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days.

Despite the government’s efforts to boost arrivals, visitor numbers have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to Thailand’s tourism ministry, foreign arrivals fell by around 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2025. Arrivals from the Middle East reportedly dropped by nearly one-third during the same period. Authorities still expect tourism to recover gradually and project around 33.5 million foreign visitors in 2026, up slightly from just under 33 million last year.

What could change for travellers?

Under the revised system, the length of visa-free entry will be determined on a country-by-country basis. Most foreign nationals are expected to be allowed stays of up to 30 days, while visitors from certain countries may be limited to just 15 days, he said, signalling a significant tightening of Thailand’s current travel policy. Tourists will be able to renew visas once by visiting an immigration office, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

Euro news reported that the travellers seeking longer stays may still use Thailand’s Destination Thailand Visa, a five-year multiple-entry scheme aimed at digital nomads, remote workers and visitors pursuing activities such as Muay Thai training or Thai cooking courses. The visa allows stays of up to 180 days per entry but requires proof of overseas employment and savings of at least 500,000 baht.