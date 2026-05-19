/‘Biggest and most powerful Starship ever’: SpaceX targets new launch date for V3 debut ahead of IPO

SpaceX is preparing to launch Starship Version 3, the latest and most advanced version of the world’s largest rocket, in what could become one of the company’s most closely watched test flights yet. The mission, known as Flight 12, is now targeted for Wednesday evening after multiple delays earlier this week pushed back the original launch schedule from May 19 to now May 20, according to USA Today. The updated launch window for Flight 12 is scheduled to open at 6:30 pm Eastern Time (2230 GMT), from the company’s Starbase facility in Texas during a 90-minute launch window. If weather and technical conditions remain favourable, liftoff could take place shortly after the window opens, though SpaceX typically maintains flexibility in its final countdown timeline before launch.

The launch also comes at a significant moment for Elon Musk’s company, with investors closely monitoring SpaceX ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering expected next month.

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What makes Starship V3 different?

According to Space.com, Starship V3 is described as the ‘biggest and most powerful iteration’ of the rocket so far. The fully reusable system consists of the upper-stage Starship spacecraft mounted atop the Super Heavy booster, powered by 33 upgraded Raptor engines designed to generate more thrust while reducing weight. The new version also includes major upgrades aimed at supporting future lunar and Mars missions. According to Reuters, the spacecraft has been fitted with systems for orbital refuelling, ship-to-ship docking and improved manoeuvrability for long-duration space travel.

Flight 12 will also be the first mission launched from a newly constructed pad built specifically for the more powerful V3 rocket.

Investors and NASA watching closely

“For an IPO that is leaning so heavily into narrative and symbolism, we believe this flight is the single most important pre-IPO catalyst remaining on SpaceX’s calendar,” PitchBook analyst Franco Granda told Reuters. The mission will send Starship on a suborbital trajectory before splashdown in the Indian Ocean roughly 65 minutes after launch. The Super Heavy booster is expected to perform a controlled descent into the Gulf of Mexico around seven minutes after liftoff.

Before re-entry, Starship is expected to deploy 20 Starlink simulators along with two modified satellites designed to inspect the vehicle’s heat shield during descent.

Why the launch matters beyond SpaceX

SpaceX’s test-and-fail engineering approach has long set it apart from traditional aerospace firms, with the company repeatedly pushing spacecraft to their limits before refining designs through successive launches. That strategy is now under sharper scrutiny as investors assess SpaceX ahead of its IPO. Elon Musk, who founded the company in 2002, has said Starship could make its first uncrewed journey to Mars by the end of 2026. The rocket is also central to NASA’s Artemis programme, under which SpaceX secured a contract worth more than $3 billion to help return astronauts to the Moon later this decade amid growing competition with China’s lunar ambitions.