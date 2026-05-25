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WATCH | IndiGo pilot captures rare night view of India-Pakistan border, video goes viral

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 25, 2026, 20:53 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 20:58 IST
WATCH | IndiGo pilot captures rare night view of India-Pakistan border, video goes viral

WATCH | IndiGo pilot captures rare night view of India-Pakistan border, goes viral Photograph: (Instagram/@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

Story highlights

An IndiGo pilot’s viral cockpit video showing the glowing India-Pakistan border at night left social media users emotional and amazed over the rare aerial view of the heavily guarded border.

An IndiGo pilot has taken social media by storm after posting a breathtaking night-time view of the India-Pakistan border from the cockpit of his aircraft. Captain Pradeep Krishnan shared the rare aerial footage online, leaving social media users awestruck by the glowing line of lights at the heavily guarded border against the dark landscape during a late-night journey. The viral video captured a continuous trail of yellow floodlights stretching across the landscape.

In the viral clip, Captain Krishnan could be heard making an announcement to passengers onboard as the plane flies over the Radcliffe Line, with clusters of lights marking border outposts and security installations on both sides.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world, India and Pakistan border,” he said.

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In the caption, he wrote on Instagram, “They say you can spot the India-Pakistan border from space at night — a glowing line of lights visible even from orbit.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, gaining over 38 million views and over 1.6 million reactions. Meanwhile, the comment section was flooded with different responses.

“Beautiful people on both sides divided by ugliness of border politics,” one user wrote. Another said, “Borders only around the countries, not our hearts.” A user drew parallels, “It’s like the two seas together but never mixing together! Just so near yet so far!”

“Why is that equally beautiful and sad? We could have been one nation… the partition carries traumas and pain which could be felt through the video somehow,” one wrote.

Meanwhile, many users were seen jokingly commenting, “Who pays the electricity bill on the border, India or Pakistan?”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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