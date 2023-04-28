Video: Seventh grade student brings moving bus under control after driver faints

When driver of a school-bus full of children faint when the bus is moving along a road, it can never be a good thing and a recipe for a tragic disaster. But a quick observation and initiative by a 7th grader in the US averted what could have been a major mishap.

The student of Warren Consolidated Schools in Michigan, USA is being hailed for his bravery. In the video of the incident, the driver of the bus can be seen initiallyt driving the vehicle. Just seconds into the video, the driver can be seen to be in distress, trying to ventilate herself. She soon faints on the driving seat while the bus moves.

Enter Dillon Reeves, a 7th grader who rushed to the driver and takes reins of the moving vehicle. He soon brings the bus under control while asking his panicking schoolmates to "call 911," the emergency number.

Watch the entire video below × As reported by Fox2 Detroit, the boy was able to stop the bus on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road. Superintendent Robert Livernois has been quoted as saying that when driver of the bus fainted in her seat, the bus was heading towards oncoming traffic.

About 66 passengers were reportedly travelling in the bus when the incident took place.

"In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part," Livernois said. "He ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the steering wheel and brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.

"And he had the wherewithal to push the brake down slowly - likely in anticipation that the bus was full of passengers."

Livernois was quoted by Fox2 Detroit. He said that the driver is still hospitalised.

"WCS is proud of the heroic actions of Carter Middle School student Dillon R. during a recent medical emergency involving a district bus driver. Superintendent Dr. Robert D. Livernois held a press conference this afternoon to provide information and answer questions from local media," said Warren Consolidated Schools in a Facebook post.

Dillon did not speak at the press conference but his parents said that they were very proud of their son.

"I asked him how did you know what to do," his mom said. "He said that he watches her drive everyday."

