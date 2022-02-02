Video: Mother throws her 3-year-old daughter into bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo

The moment a 3-year-old daughter was tossed into a bear pit at a zoo in Uzbekistan by her mother, who is being probed for attempted murder, is captured on shocking video.

According to East2West News, the disturbing clip from Tashkent shows the toddler being thrown into a pit approximately 16 feet below the fence while a huge bear named Zuzu walks by and sniffs the child.

According to the news outlet, zookeepers were able to lure the beast into an enclosed area before rushing to save the small girl, who suffered a concussion and cuts as a result of the fall.

The mother has been arrested and is charged with attempted murder.If convicted of the heinous act, she might face a sentence of 15 years in prison.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!



CCTV footage shows a woman throwing her daughter into a bear's enclosure in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zoo.



The toddler was not harmed by the bear, but she was hospitalized with injuries due to the fall.



The woman’s motivation has remained unclear. pic.twitter.com/R5c4aDzSFA — Press TV (@PressTV) February 1, 2022 ×

"A young woman threw a little girl down into a brown bear’s enclosure, in front of all the visitors. It was completely unclear what her motive was," a zoo spokeswoman said.

"Both the visitors and the staff of the zoo were trying to stop her but failed," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)