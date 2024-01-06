Video: Man makes puppy drink whiskey in India, faces police action

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing some men making a puppy lap whiskey from a glass. The video has now drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from social media users and animal rights activists.

The accused, identified as "Sheru Borda" from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area, can be seen offering alcohol to the puppy by a bonfire. The video also shows a group of men sitting around bonfire in an open area during an outing.

Rajasthan police soon sprung into action, directing the local police on X to urgently look into the matter. While responding to the post, the local police said they would take action.