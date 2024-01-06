LIVE TV
Video: Man makes puppy drink whiskey in India, faces police action

Rajasthan, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
main img

Puppy made to drink whiskey in India's Rajasthan Photograph:(Twitter)

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing some men making a puppy lap whiskey from a glass. The video has now drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from social media users and animal rights activists. 

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing some men making a puppy lap whiskey from a glass. The video has now drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from social media users and animal rights activists. 

The accused, identified as "Sheru Borda" from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area, can be seen offering alcohol to the puppy by a bonfire. The video also shows a group of men sitting around bonfire in an open area during an outing.

Rajasthan police soon sprung into action, directing the local police on X to urgently look into the matter. While responding to the post, the local police said they would take action.

Why alcohol is dangerous for dogs?

It is crucial to recognise that no dog breeds should ever be exposed to alcohol consumption, as their metabolic processes cannot safely break down alcohol. 

Dogs lack the necessary enzymes to metabolise alcohol effectively, rendering beverages, foods, or household products containing various forms of alcohol potentially harmful and toxic for them. 

The ingestion of alcohol by dogs can lead to adverse effects, including lethargy, respiratory depression, and dangerously low body temperature.

To ensure the well-being of your canine companion, it is imperative to be vigilant in keeping them away from any alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, or hard liquor. Moreover, exercise caution with food items like raw bread dough, as they may contain alcohol. 

Many on social media condemned the man for putting the puppy through the ordeal.

"The puppy could die. These people are inhuman," a user on X wrote, tagging the Rajasthan Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

