Video: Hundreds flock to ATM after bank error allows customers with zero balance to withdraw cash

It was raining cash in Ireland after a technical glitch at a bank allowed hundreds of its customers having zero balance to withdraw $1,000 in money.

On Tuesday (Aug 15), customers made a beeline outside the ATM kiosk of Bank of Ireland in Lisduggan at 10 pm (local time) in order to “cash in” on the opportunity, WLR news outlet reported.

A person told WLR that he withdrew over $1,100 from his bank, even though he had less money.

This error was witnessed in its online app that allowed customers to transfer up to $1,000 from their Bank of Ireland accounts into a Revolut account even if they had zero balance WLR reported. They could then withdraw the cash from an ATM.

However, the bank had warned customers that they would recover the money for those who made withdrawals and transfers in excess of their balances.

“We would like to remind customers if transferring/withdrawing funds — including over normal limits — this money will be debited from their account,” the company posted on social media X.

“We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances, but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn.”

The technical issues also disrupted customers’ access to the bank’s mobile app and online services, 365Online.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Ireland announced that they have fizzed the technical issues and issued an apology.

"Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused.

"We know it fell far below the standards our customers expect from us."

Bank of Ireland has repeatedly faced server outages and other technical glitches, drawing the ire of the customers.

The Central Bank of Ireland previously fined Bank of Ireland for deficiencies in its IT systems, and said it was monitoring the implications of the outage.

