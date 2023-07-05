Video | Huge boulder flattens cars in India's Nagaland, 2 killed, several injured

In what comes as a terrible accident, two people died while three others were injured after a giant rock tumbled down a hill and smashed three cars on the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway in the northeastern state of Nagaland. The incident took place during a landslide amid heavy rains.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows the moment the rock rolled down and hit the cars in a 'blink-and-you-miss-it' manner. The dashboard cam footage showed the cars in a stationary position, stuck in a jam around 5 pm on Tuesday when the boulder came out from nowhere and within seconds, flattened the cars.

The frighteningly quick nature of the accident offered no chance for the victims to react. The cars were turned into a heap of metal as if someone had folded a paper. Police informed that one person died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital. Three others were injured and receiving treatment.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to console the loss of lives, adding that the spot where the accident took place has been known for such events.

"Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as "pakala pahar"; known for landslides & rockfalls," tweeted Rio. Netizens freaked out The freak nature of the incident took the netizens by surprise with many pondering over the fragility of human life.

"Life ended in a split second. Tragic! Please don’t drive unnecessarily to hill stations during monsoon season!" said one user, while another added, "This footage from Dimapur, #Nagaland, is heartbreaking. May the departed ones rest in peace."

"The excessive digging happened in last few years in Northeast causing this !! Under the name of development, we cannot destroy the ecosystem!! Same with Uttarakhand and Himachal!" said a third user.

"The rate at which we are carving out the hills and making the roads trafficked, such disasters are just waiting to happen. Progress is Good but the cost and impact needs to be cross-checked," said another.

Currently, entire India has been covered by the southwest monsoon, triggering heavy rainfalls. Nagaland is known for heavy rains during the season and landslides are a common phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies)