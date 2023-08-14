Video: CCTV captures Pennsylvania house bursting into flames, killing four

A dramatic scene unfolded in Pennsylvania after a house burst into flames, resulting in the loss of lives of four adults and a teenager.

The house is located in Plum Borough, 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. Three individuals were successfully rescued and taken to hospitals by emergency responders.

While two injured persons were released after initial medical care, one person remained in critical condition. Additionally, 57 firefighters received treatment for minor issues stemming from the scene.

The explosion took place just before 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 12.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley conveyed the shared grief felt not only within the local community but also throughout the broader region.

Plum Borough comes within Allegheny County.

"This is a truly somber day, not just for those in Plum, but for everyone in our community and this region," County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The emergency responders faced a challenging situation, with some individuals trapped under debris due to the powerful blast.

The explosion leveled one house and triggered fires in two adjacent structures.

A coordinated effort involving 18 fire departments, supported by water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, was crucial in combating the fires and containing the situation.

What caused the explosion?

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion.

The county fire marshal's office, in collaboration with local law enforcement, is leading the inquiry.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro extended his sympathy and support to the affected families.

He assured them that the community and government would stand by their side throughout the rebuilding process, offering assistance and solace.

