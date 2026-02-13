/Valentine’s Day 2026: History, significance and why February 14 is celebrated as the day of love

February is the month of love. Every year, on the 14th of February, Valentine's Day is celebrated, also known as the day of love. This special day has become a global cultural moment which marks the celebration of love, affection, and friendship.

From giving roses on Rose Day and chocolates on Chocolate Day to the main celebration of Valentine's Day, let's recall the significance, history, and reason behind Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day 2026 History

Valentine’s Day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. It is associated with Roman and early Christian traditions, particularly honouring one or more martyred saints named Saint Valentine. St. Valentine was a 3rd-century Roman priest who defied Emperor Claudius II by secretly marrying young couples. Later, he was arrested, imprisoned, and ultimately executed on February 14, circa 270 AD.

Along with its connection to the ancient Roman festival Lupercalia and mid-century traditions, it has established itself as a time for romance.

Valentine's Day 2026 Significance

Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine. Every year, it is widely celebrated around the world as a day of romantic love, affection, and companionship. Rooted in both ancient Roman traditions and early Christian history, the day is marked as a major cultural event that emphasises mutual appreciation and affection. Beyond romantic partners, the day also recognises love in all its forms, including friendship and family bonds.

Why is February 14 celebrated as the day of love?

February 14 was not always associated with love. During the rise of courtly love in medieval Europe, the date became linked to romance. Writers and poets started connecting mid-February with birds' mating season, reinforcing the idea of love blossoming at the start of spring.