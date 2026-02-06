Valentine week calendar 2026: A look at seven days of love - from Rose Day to Kiss Day

Valentine's Week is here, and may your week be filled with love, laughter, and happiness. To make each day unforgettable for your loved ones, plan your week with the help of the calendar below.
Valentine's Week is the most wonderful time for couples and loved ones to celebrate their bonds. Beginning with Rose Day on Feb 7, couples make each other feel special with sweet gestures, whether by bringing chocolates, giving sweet hugs, or even making a small promise. As this week of love begins, here's the calendar for Valentine's Week:
On the first day of Valentine's week, people celebrate Rose Day to start a new chapter, expressing their emotions and love, friendship, admiration, and gratitude through the exchange of roses. Different colours symbolize different feelings, such as red for deep love, yellow for friendship, and white for peace, among others
Propose Day is celebrated to express love and affection for loved ones. On this day, people confess their feelings to take a step ahead in their relationship, whether it's for marriage or even a heartfelt confession of feelings
The day marks the celebration of exchanging chocolates to symbolise love, sweetness, and affection. It strengthens bonds by offering a thoughtful, delicious gift to the person one loves the most.
Teddy Day is celebrated as the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. This day is dedicated to gifting stuffed teddy bears to your partners, highlighting love, comfort, and affection.
The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to strengthening relationships by making commitments, fostering faith, and pledging loyalty to a partner, friend, or loved one.
Hug Day serves as a romantic gesture to express love, care, and emotional support through a warm hug. It falls between Promise Day and Kiss Day, emphasising comfort and reassurance to your partner.
On the second last day of Valentine's Week, individuals celebrate their feelings by kissing each other, allowing them to strengthen their bond through this gesture.
Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14, and it is named after Saint Valentine. The day is dedicated to expressing love, affection, and friendship through gifts, cards, and quality time spent together.