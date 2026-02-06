LOGIN
Valentine week calendar 2026: A look at seven days of love - from Rose Day to Kiss Day

Valentine's Week is here, and may your week be filled with love, laughter, and happiness. To make each day unforgettable for your loved ones, plan your week with the help of the calendar below.

Valentine Week Calendar 2026
Valentine Week Calendar 2026

Valentine's Week is the most wonderful time for couples and loved ones to celebrate their bonds. Beginning with Rose Day on Feb 7, couples make each other feel special with sweet gestures, whether by bringing chocolates, giving sweet hugs, or even making a small promise. As this week of love begins, here's the calendar for Valentine's Week:

February 7 (Saturday) - Rose Day
February 7 (Saturday) - Rose Day

On the first day of Valentine's week, people celebrate Rose Day to start a new chapter, expressing their emotions and love, friendship, admiration, and gratitude through the exchange of roses. Different colours symbolize different feelings, such as red for deep love, yellow for friendship, and white for peace, among others

February 8 (Sunday) - Propose Day
February 8 (Sunday) - Propose Day

Propose Day is celebrated to express love and affection for loved ones. On this day, people confess their feelings to take a step ahead in their relationship, whether it's for marriage or even a heartfelt confession of feelings

February 9 (Monday) - Chocolate Day
February 9 (Monday) - Chocolate Day

The day marks the celebration of exchanging chocolates to symbolise love, sweetness, and affection. It strengthens bonds by offering a thoughtful, delicious gift to the person one loves the most.

February 10 (Tuesday) - Teddy Day
February 10 (Tuesday) - Teddy Day

Teddy Day is celebrated as the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. This day is dedicated to gifting stuffed teddy bears to your partners, highlighting love, comfort, and affection.

February 11 (Wednesday) - Promise Day
February 11 (Wednesday) - Promise Day

The fifth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to strengthening relationships by making commitments, fostering faith, and pledging loyalty to a partner, friend, or loved one.

February 12 (Thursday) - Hug Day
February 12 (Thursday) - Hug Day

Hug Day serves as a romantic gesture to express love, care, and emotional support through a warm hug. It falls between Promise Day and Kiss Day, emphasising comfort and reassurance to your partner.

February 13 (Friday) - Kiss Day
February 13 (Friday) - Kiss Day

On the second last day of Valentine's Week, individuals celebrate their feelings by kissing each other, allowing them to strengthen their bond through this gesture.

February 14 (Saturday) - Valentine's Day
February 14 (Saturday) - Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14, and it is named after Saint Valentine. The day is dedicated to expressing love, affection, and friendship through gifts, cards, and quality time spent together.

