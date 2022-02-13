Valentine Day: 6 realistic stories that remind you that love is more than just song & dance

Music Teacher

This Yoodlee film is a tribute to lost love and steeped in the regret of what could have been. The Sarthak Dasgupta directorial is set not in a glittering city but a small town forgotten by time and its protagonists are ordinary people brought together and pulled apart by circumstances. The story is similar to 'A Star Is Born' and yet distinctly different because it is uniquely Indian.



The hero is weighed down by familial responsibilities and is forced to sacrifice his ambition while his student who he was in love with, grows beyond his reach and achieves incredible success. He is torn between his love for her and his frustration with his own unfulfilling life. There is unresolved regret, anger, heart-break and pain on both sides and the film reminds us of the many situations in life that remain open-ended. The film has sensitive performances by Manav Kaul, Divya Dutta, Neena Gupta and Amrita Bagchi.

