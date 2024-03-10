US: UFO office creates 'Gremlin' sensors for detecting mysterious objects in orbit

The UFO office of the Pentagon has been developing sensor kits for collecting data on unidentified objects in real time.

Acting head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO Tim Phillips said that the sensors are aimed at understanding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), which is a new term for UFOs which includes mysterious objects in the sky, underwater or space.



Phillips said that his office has been working with academia and government laboratories to create a highly portable sensor kit called the "Gremlin System" which can collect data across different spectra, as per a report published in DefenseScoop.

Phillips said that the Gremlin System has already shown how it can detect a wide range of phenomena occurring in space.

"It's picking up a lot of bats and birds. We're learning a lot about solar flaring," said Phillips to media reporters.

"We're really starting to understand what's in orbit around our planet and how we can eliminate those as anomalous objects," he added.

Gremlin System for surveillance of sensitive airspace sites?

The AARO director claimed that these Gremlin System sensors can be used for surveillance of sensitive sites for airspace intrusions and keep a watch on US satellites in orbit.

"If we have a national security site and there are objects being reported that trend within restricted airspace, or within a maritime range, or in the proximity of one of our spaceships, we need to understand what that is. And so that's why we're developing a sensor capability that we can deploy in reaction to reports," said Phillips.

