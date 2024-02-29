Aliens entering Russia-Ukraine war? Kyiv's soldiers spot mysterious UFO-shaped object: Video

In a bizarre turn of events in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian soldiers are now claiming to have spotted a disk-shaped UFO with the help of a reconnaissance drone which was deployed on the battlefield.

The unidentified disc-shaped object was filmed by the Ukrainian soldiers and its video was shared on the social media platforms, where it is circulating.

The video was first posted by user "@albafella" on X who keeps posting updates related to the ongoing war.

"Ukrainian defenders filmed an unidentified disc-shaped object in the combat zone," said the user, who describes himself as a military and political blogger, on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The Daily Mail, which claimed that it originally had obtained the video, reported that the object was captured in February using over 300 "heat vision" quadcopter drones by Ukraine's 406th Battalion.

The drones are being used by the military of Kyiv. The mysterious object was seen flying more than 500 feet above sea level when it was spotted by the soldiers.

"Why can't he fire missiles at us?" asked one of the battalion's member, to which another soldier said, "What do you mean?"

"Holy ****. What the **** is this? Why isn't it moving?" quizzed one serviceman, after which the object appeared standing still despite the zooming in of the drone.

"I'm telling you, it's a UFO, for sure. It is staying in place, on the screen," said one member of the battalion.

Another said, "Zoom in more. It's standing still, do you see?. Can't see anything on the thermal cameras?" "Maybe ram it?" said one member.

More such sightings amid Russia-Ukraine war?

Throughout the Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, numerous such mysterious sightings have been observed.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine war: Another setback for Ukraine as it withdraws from two villages near Avdiivka Governor of Russia's southern Rostov region Vasily Golubev, in January 2023, said on Telegram that a "small-size object in the shape of a ball" had been discovered flying "in the wind" at an altitude of around one and a half miles.

"The decision was taken to liquidate it. I urge everyone to remain calm. To ensure security, all forces and means are involved. The sky is covered with anti-aircraft defences," he said.