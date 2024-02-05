US man catches giant 540-kg great white shark single-handedly | WATCH

A shocking yet daring video going viral on social media shows a fisherman single-handedly battling a monstrous great white shark and emerging victorious at a Florida beach in the USA.

Shark fishing expert Blaine Kenny and his business partner Dylan Weir were at Navarre Beach, about 40 km east of Pensacola when they managed to catch a 540-kg (1,200-pound), 12-foot great white shark and drag it to the shore.

In the video posted on their YouTube channel, the duo discussed using the "biggest bait possible" to lure the shark. Eventually, they ended up using the head of a 150-pound swordfish and the head of an 80-pound yellowfin tuna to entice their target.

After laying the bait, the duo felt a tug on the line in the morning with Kenny instantly jumping in and reeling in the fish.

“There’s only a few things it can be, a mako, a giant tiger, a white shark or the biggest dusky we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Weir could be heard saying.

“We’re just going to play it out, not jump to assumptions, and really does it matter what’s on the other end of that line right now? We have one task at hand and the task is Blaine has to stay locked in. I have to stay locked in," he added.

As Kenny struggled, Weir flew a drone overhead to determine what creature his pal Kenny was attempting to reel in.

“Look at that, that’s a white shark!" said Weir, with Kenny replying: “Oh my gosh, bro." × Kenny's one-hour struggle

Footage showed Kenny had to struggle for nearly an hour to tame the beast before finally drawing it out of the water. Upon getting the shark out at the shore, Kenny quickly removed the hook from the mammal and it was released back into the water.

"I’ve said it so many times before, but truly words cannot describe the feeling of this fish right here," said an ecstatic Kenny.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an NGO working for the protection of sharks said Kenny's catch had not been previously identified.

"Last week, Blaine Kenny posted footage of a white shark he caught off Pensacola, FL. Our research team determined this was a shark not previously identified and it will be added to our White Shark Catalog."

Notably, a recent study by California State University found that sharks swim much closer to humans than previously imagined. The researchers arrived at the conclusion after conducting over 1,500 drone flights spanning two years in southern Santa Barbara County and central San Diego County.