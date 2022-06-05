US man breaks Guinness World Record with largest stack of casino chips - WATCH

Almost every person has tried to stack chips one after another to create small mountains but Travis Stich and the Minnesota Chip Stackers in Shakopee, in the US state of Minnesota can turned it into almost an art. They were able to create the largest stack of casino chips in the world by 340 and book their spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Travis, who has dreamt of holding a world record since he was a child, is a professional poker dealer and that allowed him to constantly hone his craft. However, he found it difficult to create the world record alone and as a result, he took the help of Minnesota Chip Stackers who surprisingly did not practice much before achieving the feat.

“The biggest challenge was not the attempt itself, as the stacking of chips went pretty smoothly,” he explained while speaking to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“The largest issue I had was pulling everything else off coordinating all the participants, the host, the videographer, the media, and trying to make it a fun, well-run event for everyone. I learned quite a bit about organising a group GWR record attempt with this event and am already looking forward to my next group attempt!"

However, this was not the first record for Travis. This was the second world record for him as previously, he clinched the two feats - most playing cards consecutively thrown into a target and most playing cards from a deck thrown into a target.