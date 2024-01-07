US: Hundreds of birds swamp Texas parking lot; eerie video goes viral

An eerie spectacle unfolded in a Texas parking lot as a massive flock of birds descended, reminiscent of a modern take on Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror classic, 'The Birds.' The scene, captured in a viral video, showed a strip mall parking lot swarmed by hundreds of birds, exhibiting a striking resemblance to the dramatic finale of Hitchcock's avian horror film. Remarkably, the birds appeared nonchalant by the presence of people and cars, seemingly engrossed in foraging for food amidst the trash.

Yvone Gomez, the person behind the lens on January 2, likened the surreal scene to an "Alfred Hitchcock movie."

she mentioned that the birds exhibited unusual fearlessness, remaining unperturbed even when she honked her horn to disperse them on X.

Watch the video here: I had to add this song to the viral video. I love Counting Crows, but these are great-tailed grackles that flocked to a parking lot in Houston, Texas on January 2nd, 2024.

📹: yvonegomez123 #bigyellowtaxi #birds pic.twitter.com/Op5uyr45Q0 — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) January 5, 2024 × Reacting to the incident, many online users suggested that such bird congregations are a common phenomenon during winter in the Dallas area. One user speculated about the birds' historical connection to the location, hinting at a possible roosting site in the past.

Social media left stunned

One user wrote, ''Possibly that parking lot used to have large Texas oak trees where the birds would historically roost. The location is hardwired into their bird-brained navigation system. They all agree, yep, this is the place our great-great grandparents raved about, but where are the trees?''

Another commented, ''That is creepy, but I guess it happens quite a bit in the Dallas area. I lived in Frisco and saw this happen at least 10 times in parking lots.''

Also watch | US: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin takes responsibility of not disclosing hospitalisation Houston Audubon shed light on the identity of the birds, identifying them as great-tailed grackles. These birds, known for their adaptability, can be found in areas inhabited by humans with some trees. The organisation's website also said that great-tailed grackles are known to be protective parents, defending nests through aggressive behaviors against perceived threats, including humans.