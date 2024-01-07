Head-spinning move: US startup lays off entire 200-member staff over a two-minute Google Meet call

Frontdesk, a prominent prop tech start-up based in the United States, recently sent shockwaves through its entire workforce by firing them all over a brief Google meet call that lasted two minutes, as reported by TechCrunch. The employees—comprising full-time, part-time workers, and contractors—were all left in a state of shock and uncertainty about their future.

Jesse DePinto, Frontdesk's CEO, conveyed the news during the virtual meeting. The abrupt termination announcement also unveiled the company's decision to seek state receivership as an alternative to declaring bankruptcy.

Despite attempts to obtain a response from Frontdesk, the company has remained reticent, directing its customers to find alternative accommodations and await further communication within the next two weeks through its website.

Frontdesk's rise and fall

Established in 2017, Frontdesk initially secured a significant $26 million in investments from notable backers, including JetBlue Ventures, Veritas Investments, and Sand Hill Angels.

However, the startup encountered a series of setbacks, culminating in its recent struggle to sustain operations.

Frontdesk's attempt to pivot towards full building management through an additional funding round failed to materialise, exacerbating operational challenges.

Interestingly, this turn of events occurred despite the company's seemingly optimistic outlook, evidenced by its recruitment drive for a chief of staff position just two months prior to the mass layoffs.

The company faced mounting difficulties, including issues with rental payments for multiple properties. This led to strained relations with landlords due to insufficient communication, further contributing to the company's woes.

The root cause of Frontdesk's challenges lies in its business model, primarily focused on short-term apartment rentals—a strategy laden with financial hurdles.

Escalating costs and a volatile demand for short-stay accommodations rendered the company's business model unsustainable.