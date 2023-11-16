US: Hiker's loyal dog found by his dead body weeks after death on hiking trail

The first recorded use of a phrase related to a dog being a human's best friend is by Frederick the Great of Prussia in the eighteenth century. But for several millennia, dogs have accompanied humankind's progress through thick and thin. According to ancient Indian scriptures, the victorious Pandava king Yudhishthira refused to enter heaven without the dog who had accompanied him, his brothers and their wife Draupadi till the gates of heaven.

Keeping the age-old maxim of dogs being the epitome of loyalty, a tiny dog was found alive by the side of her owner's body ten weeks after the pair went missing in the Colorado mountains.

The duo, Rich Moore (71) and his Jack Russell terrier Finney went missing on August 19 after a planned hike to Colorado's Blackhead peak.

Blackhead is a rugged peak that rises to the east of the town of Pagosa Springs in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado in the United States.

What happened?

After the duo went missing, the rescue teams launched a mission in the area between the Blackhead Peak and thee spot where Moore'scar was parked.

A hunter found Moore's body on October 30, 2023, Sky News reported.

Moore's loyal dog Finney was found by his dead body. She had lost half her body weight and is expected to have survived by hunting small animals such as mice while avoiding predators such as mountain lions, coyotes and bears, according to Delinda VanneBrightyn from Taos Search and Rescue team.

"If that dog could talk it would be an amazing story," she said. "We probably could not even believe the story the dog would tell."

Finney was taken to a veterenarian and is currently with Moore's family, according to the local police.

VanneBrightyn said they were very glad to return Finney to the family "because they have lost their loved one, but they still have this wonderful, loyal dog", Sky News reported.

Finney’s resilience will likely be a comfort to Moore’s family as they navigate the grieving process, VanneBrightyn further noted.