US: Florida rescued female alligator missing top of its jawline named 'Jawlene'

The Florida rescued alligator with its top half jawline missing taken by Gatorland has been officially named "Jawlene", the park announced on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the park, the staff named the alligator inspired by the decades-old country music hit about a beautiful rival, Dolly Paerton's 1973 song "Jolene."

Also read | Watch | Pakistan leaders engage in fistfight on live TV during heated debate

Giving an update on the health of the gator, the crocodilian enrichment coordinator Savannah Boan said that it had gained 3 grams or 0.01 ounces. She added that the water animal was possibly injured by a boat propeller and survived.

Furthermore, CEO Mark McHugh in the video said that they chose the name Jawlene from a list of names submitted by parkgoers and fans of the viral reptile. The CEO further shared a milestone achieved by the gator by eating two mice completely on her own.

The gator continues to receive treatment in isolation from the other animals.

Park Director Mike Hileman said that the gator is living large. "We've moved her into her own little bungalow."

The Gatorland took the small gator earlier this month on September 16 after it was seen with its upper jaw cut off at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford in late August, and photos of it circulated across social media platforms.

The video shared on Facebook read, "Gatorland Global rescues alligators and lets them live out their lives in our giant lakes. Gatorland just received a new alligator from a lake near Sanford. This little female gator lost her complete upper jaw from another gator fight or possibly from a boat propeller. She had basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury. Here at Gatorland, our dedicated team will give her lots of loving care to live out her life in Alligator Paradise. #gatorland #alligator #rescue."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE