Watch | Pakistan leaders engage in fistfight on live TV during heated debate

Pakistan news channels have gained notoriety over the years for panellists and news anchors getting under each other's skin. Routine video clips of studio fights, both verbal and physical do the rounds of the internet. This time, a similar incident has gone viral where Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a prominent figure associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could be seen getting in on the act.

During a political talk show, things got heated between the two leaders and soon, the profanity-laden monologues gave way to fistfights, leaving both, the broadcasters and the audience puzzled.

During the Kal Tak programme hosted by popular TV host Javed Chaudhary, the PML-N senator alleged PTI chief Imran Khan for wrongdoings and backdoor talks with the military brass. Marwat didn't take the arguments lying down but instead of countering using facts, stood up on his seat and landed a stinging slap across Khan's face.

— WION (@WIONews) September 28, 2023

The senator steadied himself after the slap and managed to pin Marwat on the ground, away from the camera, while landing a few kicks and punches.

While the two leaders turned pugilists engaged in a heavyweight boxing round, the crew and the host attempted to disperse them but to no avail. It was only after both leaders had their fill that they were separated but continued mouthing expletives at each other.

Senator shares his version

After the fight, Senator Afnan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his version of the story.

"Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday, I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif's soldier. The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses," posted Khan.

— Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) September 28, 2023

Netizens, meanwhile, had a field day after the video arrived on their timelines. "It always ends with South Asia’s favourite abuse. Pakistan TV," said one, while another joked: "That’s how Debate should be conducted, direct result."

