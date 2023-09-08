Viral video shows TTP leader giving instructions to terrorists involved in attack on Pakistan check post

A video featuring the leader of the outlawed terrorist organisation Pakistani Taliban (TTP), Noor Wali Mehsud, has surfaced online where he can purportedly be seen speaking over a wireless walkie-talkie giving directions to terrorists involved in the attack on a Pakistani security check post on the Afghan border in the Chitral district.

In the video, Noor Wali specifically claims he made himself present “upon the insistence of his friends” to oversee the entire attack. This is the first appearance of the TTP Emir since early January 2023.

On September 6, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts located in Kalash area near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel, and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with the Interim Afghan Government.

BREAKING:

A video featuring the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) leader, Noor Wali Mehsud has surfaced on online platforms associated with the group. Noor Wali Mehsud is seen giving directions over a wireless walkie talkie to militants involved in the attack on a Pakistani security… pic.twitter.com/PIYbTtLCs7 — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) September 7, 2023 ×

Two Pak soldiers lost lives

“Owing to the heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured,” Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The attack in Chitral came shortly after the main border crossing, the Torkham border, between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was closed on Wednesday after forces on both sides exchanged fire.

As of Thursday, the border is still closed with hundreds of trucks loaded with essential goods stranded on each side.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan to control the movement of armed groups and accused the Taliban government of not doing enough. The Taliban denies it shelters TTP fighters on Afghan soil.

Torkham border point

Torkham border crossing is located along the Grand Trunk Road on the international border between the two countries, and is between the Pakistani city of Torkham and Afghanistan.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades and the crossing has been closed several times in recent years, including a closure in February that saw thousands of trucks laden with goods stranded on each side of the border for days.