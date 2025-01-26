A US-based company has launched the Aerie Project, a $300 million initiative to offer ultra-secure and luxurious underground bunkers for the wealthy. Designed to protect against disasters like nuclear fallout, these bunkers promise world-class security along with high-end living.

Bunkers across the globe

The Aerie Project is set to be inaugurated in 2026, as reported by Forbes and this Project plans to establish bunkers at 1,000 locations worldwide, including 50 cities in the United States. The first facility, currently under construction in Virginia, will have the capacity to accommodate 625 people in the event of a global disaster.

Unparalleled security features

The bunkers are built with cutting-edge security measures, such as SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) compliance, multi-layer biometric authentication, and impenetrable tactical mantraps. These features ensure privacy and safety far beyond conventional standards, claims Forbes.

Blend of luxury and survival

These aren’t just survival spaces—they are designed for comfortable, high-end living. Each bunker includes:

- AI-powered medical suites

- Underground pools and wellness centres

- Hyperbaric chambers and IV therapy rooms

- Gourmet dining areas with chef-prepared meals

The interiors also feature interactive walls and advanced lighting systems that mimic outdoor environments, creating a relaxed and modern atmosphere underground.

According to Forbes, each bunker is priced at $20 million and is available exclusively to club members. Buyers will be offered a trial experience to explore the facilities before making their investment.

Naomi Corbi, Director of Medical Preparedness for SAFE, explained that the demand for these bunkers is growing as the wealthy look for wellness and longevity solutions integrated into secure living spaces.