/UP teen stages fake kidnapping using AI to settle Rs 3 lakh gaming debt, sends ‘hostage’ injured photo to father

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy from the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly staged his own kidnapping after he lost around Rs 3 lakh in online games, sending his father an AI-generated image to make the abduction appear real, police stated on Thursday (August 13).



Several media reports indicate that the class 11 student was reportedly helped by his Delhi-based girlfriend to make the abduction appear genuine. They created the image using artificial intelligence showing the teen with blood marks across his face and tape covering his mouth.

The teenager sent the photograph to his father via WhatsApp, demanding an immediate ransom of Rs 1 lakh and threatening that he would be killed if the money was not paid. When his father cited the amount he won't be able to arrange, the teen escalated his demand to Rs 2 lakh in cash. In panic, the father approached law enforcement, prompting a swift investigation.

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Father alerts police

Worried about the safety of his son, the father alerted the police, which prompted a prompt investigation. According to the police, the teenager, whose father runs a cloth business in Sant Kabir Nagar, had taken loans from friends and acquaintances to finance his online gaming activities. As pressure mounted to return the borrowed sums, he allegedly devised the staged abduction to extract money from his family.



On Tuesday evening, after informing his family that he was travelling to Sikriganj, he departed and switched his phone to aeroplane mode. He subsequently linked his phone to a friend's Wi-Fi connection and delivered the ransom text. Law enforcement put the mobile number on surveillance and pinpointed its location to Sikriganj. Around 2:00 AM, a police squad arrived at the site and discovered the boy staying at a friend's residence.