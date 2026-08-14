/Un-bear-able offence: Boat operator fined $5,255 for waking sleeping polar bear with foghorn

A boat operator was slashed with a fine of more than $5,000 for blowing a foghorn to wake a sleeping polar bear near Norway, officials confirmed on Thursday. Earlier this month, the vessel was sailing off the coast of the Svalbard archipelago, nearly 620 miles from the North Pole, when the operator disturbed the animal, causing it to move.



“A person on board then used the ship’s foghorn, waking the animal, which moved to another location,” he added. In addition, the governor’s office directed the un-bear-able offender to pay a large fine, totalling $5,255.



Under local rules, “It is forbidden to needlessly disturb, attract or pursue a polar bear." The animal was declared a protected species in Svalbard in 1972. Melting ice has threatened polar bears’ habitats in recent years, but scientists reported in January that bears in the area are thriving and even gaining weight, according to the outlet.

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