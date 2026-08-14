/India's ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth delivers farewell in Farsi: Emotional video goes viral

A farewell video of Rudra Gaurav Shresth, India's outgoing Ambassador to Iran, has gone viral on social media after he delivered his final message in Farsi from Tehran. Shresth thanked the people and colleagues who were part of his posting during his three years of tenure in the country and spoke about the memories he would take with him.



As part of his farewell, a traditional Iranian custom involving water was performed. Looking ahead, his next posting will take him to Türkiye, where he is set to serve as India's ambassador in Ankara. In the video, Shresth reflected on his time in Iran and expressed gratitude to those who had supported him during his tenure.



“Today, my mission in Iran has come to an end. I would like to thank all my friends and colleagues who were with me during this time. Iran is truly a land of beauty, culture, manners and hospitality,” Shresth said in Farsi. “This land and its people have always had a special place in my memories and in my heart. I look forward to seeing you again. Goodbye,” he added.

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Iranian tradition

During his departure, water was thrown behind him in keeping with the Iranian tradition, a gesture meant to wish the departing person a safe journey and express hope for their eventual return.



Shresth's transfer comes at a time when India continues to navigate its long-standing relationship with Iran alongside its strategic ties with Israel and the United States. This balancing act has grown more delicate following the February 28 US-Israel strikes and the broader conflict in West Asia. India expressed being "deeply concerned," calling for restraint, an end to escalation, and the protection of civilians, while stopping short of condemning the strikes.