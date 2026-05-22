/Man tries to open plane door at 36,000 feet; 500 unruly passenger reports in 2026

Passengers on a United Airlines flight were in for a real scare when someone tried to open the plane door at 36,000 feet. The person also assaulted another passenger. The incident led to the plane being diverted to Washington Dulles. Flight 1551 was travelling from Newark to Guatemala City when the unruly passenger created a ruckus. Audio from the conversation between the pilot and air traffic control revealed that the passenger tried to open the rear cabin door 2L of the Boeing 737. The ATC said, "United 1551, they’re asking me: what door did the passenger try to open?" to which the pilot replied, "Door 2L, at [thirty / thirty-six] thousand feet, and then assaulted a fellow passenger."

The ATC then asks the pilot if the assault left anyone injured, to which the pilot answers in the negative. “United 1551, any injuries that we should be aware of?” the ATC says. The pilot says, "Not to our knowledge." Experts say that the plane door cannot be physically opened at such a high altitude because it would be pressurised.

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Passenger attacked flight attendant in early May

Earlier this month, a passenger assaulted a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight and tried to enter the cockpit. He was removed from the plane at Newark Liberty International Airport. Another person on the plane declined medical attention, and no other injuries were reported. The 48-year-old man was detained and taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, the Port Authority Police Department said.

ATC audio captured United Flight 1837 requesting an emergency vehicle. “A gentleman just attacked one of the flight attendants and was trying to open the forward main cabin door,” a pilot said in the recording. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident.

Unruly passengers on flight numbers