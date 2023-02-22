UK Young Professionals Scheme for Indian Citizens: Check eligibility, validity, documents, cost & how to apply

UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme: The government of the United Kingdom has invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme. The British High Commission in India has announced the opening dates for the ballots as February 28, 2023. Citizens of India between 18 and 30 years can sign up for the scheme if they qualify for the criteria. The scheme's most beneficial element is it's free to enter and does not require a sponsor or a job to apply for the visa. Qualified people can enter the United Kingdom during their visa's validity and return during their stay.

The newly introduced Young Professionals Visa UK permits Indian citizens to work in the UK for up to 24 months. They can enter and exit the country at will while their Young Professionals Visa is valid.

Here are all the details about Young Professionals Visa UK for Indian Citizens between 18 and 30 years. You will find everything about the UK Young Professionals Visa Scheme, from validity to eligibility details.

UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme: Eligibility

Interested candidates can apply for the UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme if they qualify for the given eligibility criteria.

1. You must be an Indian national/citizen between 18 and 30 years.

2. You must be 18 years and above when you travel to the UK.

3. You must have a bachelor's degree level or above.

4. You must have a minimum of £2,530 (INR 2.6 Lakhs) in savings to support yourself in the United Kingdom.

5. You must not have children under 18 years living with you or financially dependent on you.

How to Apply for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme?

To apply for the Young Professionals Scheme offered by the UK government, you need to enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. If you're successful, you'll get an invitation containing the visa application. Thus, you can apply for the UK-India Young Professional Scheme.

UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme: List of Required Documents

You'll need the following documents while applying for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme.

Passport/Other documents proving identity and nationality

Evidence showing £2,530 saving in your bank account, preferably bank statements

Proof of qualifications

Tuberculosis results, if living in India or another listed nation

Police report/clearance certificate from India

Blank page in the passport for visa

UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme: Validity

UK government has declared to give a visa to 2,400 Indian citizens under the Young Professionals Scheme. You can apply for the scheme using the ballot. The visa's validity is 24 months.

UK-India Young Professionals Visa Scheme: Cost of Application