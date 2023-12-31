UK: Man threatens to poop on airport conveyor belt after luggage gets delayed

An extraordinary scene was witnessed recently at London Gatwick Airport when an impatient traveller lost his cool while waiting for his luggage.



As per the New York Post, the passenger spat out a verbal tirade on the baggage carousel and threatened to poop on the conveyor belt if his baggage didn't show up immediately.



"We are waiting! If you don't hurry up I will go poo on the f***ing trail!" vowed the impatient man angrily, at the airport. This horrendous incident has now established a new benchmark in the baggage carousel drama.



The British traveller, whose identity was revealed, lost his cool after it took some extra minutes for his luggage to arrive on the conveyor belt.



According to the New York Post, the man was also screaming into the carousel so that he could talk with the baggage handlers behind the scenes. The man then threatened to defecate publicly on the belt if his luggage was not sent promptly.

The irritated passenger waited for nearly 15-20 minutes for his baggage to show up after which he climbed onto the conveyor belt and gave bizarre threats, the outlet reported.



"Helloooo? Hellloooo?" shouted the passenger, in the abyss. "I'll tell you what, if you don't hurry up I'm going to lay a Richard [defecate] right in front of it [the baggage carousel]," he added.



After an exorbitantly long wait time, the man's luggage was finally sent through the conveyor belt. His baggage emerged as the first one to arrive among his co-passengers, making its grand entrance. "It's number one!" shouted the man excitedly with triumphant joy.

Bizarre incidents in flight

A similar incident took place earlier this year when a passenger onboard an American Airlines flight was thrown out of the plane after he had a heated argument with a cabin crew member over the number of bags which were kept in the overhead storage bins. The video of the incident was also shared on Reddit.

In the video, the man – who was wearing a yellow t-shirt and had tied his hair in a top knot – was yelling on camera "There's no space" repeatedly after some luggage was kept by another passenger allegedly above him. In the video, the passenger said, "This guy put his luggage up here, now we don't have any space. He's got no space."



The Reddit user, who shared the video, said that the man had utilised four overhead bins for keeping his luggage. "Ironically, he had like 4 big bags on the overhead bins. I left out the horrendous racist comments he made to the gentleman who put his luggage in the overhead bin," said the description of the video.