UK: 'Eerily cool' cloud illuminated by worm moon leaves skywatchers thrilled

People shared images of an "eerily cool" thin cloud which was lit by the full moon of March, popularly called the worm moon, on social media platforms leaving netizens in awe at the mesmerising view.

As per reports, the worm-like phenomenon was spotted hanging in the sky across various parts of Oxfordshire on Tuesday.

The “bizarre” cloud was speculated as a wormhole, an alien invasion or the result of experiments being conducted at the Harwell science campus by Facebook users.

Meteorological consultant Jim Dale said that the 'eerily cool' cloud was probably formed in the sky due to combustion.

Dale, who works for British Weather Services, said that water vapour created from an artificial source, like a rocket, would have quickly crystallised in the cold weather and appeared hung in the sky.

He stated that the clouds do not resemble any natural cloud formation he is aware of and also acknowledged that "nature... has a funny way of presenting itself sometimes and it can come up with wonderful and weird things”.

"Not that there's any rocket launch pads in Abingdon, I don't think. It's either a mini-tornado that looks a bit freakish or we've got a... rocket. It's hanging in the air still, quite literally,” he added.

Cassandra Russell, who had clicked a photograph of the cloud from Southmoor, stated it was "the vapour trail of a plane" that she was continuously watching.

She added that it started as a "thin line across the moon" and slowly grew to the size which can be seen in the pictures. Debra Newman, a resident of Abingdon, said that the phenomenon was spotted by her children who were convinced that aliens had landed.

