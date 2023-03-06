EXPLAINED: All about the Worm Moon and why is it the best time to manifest your dreams

The full moon for the Month is set to rise in the sky on March 7. It is the final full moon of the winter season and will shine bright and full on two nights - March 6 and March 7, although it has been lighting up the night sky for a few days and will continue to do so for a few more after March 7. Called the Worm Moon, it will reach its peak illumination at 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

Why is it called Worm Moon

All the full moons in the year are named after weather events that occur during the same time. According to The Farmer's Almanac, around the time the Worm Moon rises, the winter season is subsiding in the Northern hemisphere and the ground begins to thaw, leading the earthworms to come out of the ground.

"The tribes kept track of the seasons by giving distinctive names to each recurring full moon," the almanac said. "Their names were applied to the entire month in which each occurred," the almanac says.

"At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworms to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed – a true sign of spring. Roots start to push their way up through the soil, and the Earth experiences a re-birth as it awakens from its winter slumber."

March's full moon is also known as Sap Moon since this is normally the time when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow. According to NASA, March's Full Moon is also known as the crow, crust, and sugar moon.

The Old Farmers' Almanac refers to another type of worm in reference to the worm moon name. It talks of the beetle larvae as they also start emerging from barks of trees and other such places that have frozen during the winter and are now melting.

Will it be a Supermoon?

March's full moon is not a supermoon since supermoons happen when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth, also known as the perigee. The moon reaches the perigee several times a year and this is when we have a supermoon.

The year 2023 will see four supermoons, with the first one occurring on July 3, the second on August 1, the third on August 31, and the fourth on September 29, 2023. The August supermoon will be a Blue Moon.



Full Moon and festivals - Lenten Moon, Holi & more

The Full Moon this time of the year coincides with several festivals celebrated by different religious groups. The Worm Moon in Europe is called the Lenten Moon, the fasting period before Easter since they both happen at the same time.

The Jews celebrate Purim during this time, which marks the salvation of the Jewish people after they escaped a plot to kill them all in ancient Persia.

In India, especially in northern India, the festival of Holi will be celebrated during the Worm Moon. The festival of colours is falling on March 8 this time and celebrated the victory of good over evil. People light bonfires the night before the day people play with colours.

Buddhists celebrated the festival Māgha Pūjā in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Sri Lanka. The festival marks an ancient gathering of Buddha with his disciples.

When do Full Moons occur

Full moons happen when the moon and the sun lie on opposite sides of the Earth. Since the moon's dayside fully faces the Earth, it appears full and bright to us on Earth. The moonrise happens a little later in the Southern Hemisphere since it is still summer there and the days are longer.

When is the next Full Moon?

The next Full Moon will happen on April 5. It is also called the Pink Moon since this is the time when pink wildflowers begin to bloom in parts of North America. It is also known as Breaking Ice Moon, Budding Moon and Awakening Moon. The full moon after that will take place on May 5 and is known as Flower Moon, also because of the fact that flowers are blooming in most places at this time of the year.

Full Moon manifestation

Many people see the full moon as a time with magical energy and use it to manifest their dreams and wishes through certain manifestation practices. There is the Sacred Full Moon Manifestation Ritual, in which you use the five senses - smell, taste, touch, sight and sound, to cleanse the area around you in different ways and create a peaceful environment and high energy. Light up incense or a soothing essential oil, play some soothing music and collect items that hold meaning for you. Write down everything you wish for in a journal and touch the words and imagine them coming to life.



(With inputs from agencies)

