/'What, a new one?' UK care home resident could not hide his shock when Burnham told him he was the new PM

United Kingdom got its seventh Prime Minister in 10 years after Andy Burnham took over recently. He was at a care home in London on Wednesday, where a resident's words aptly captured the country's political scene. Burnham told the resident that he was the Prime Minister, to which the person said, "What, a new one? They keep changing every five minutes." He had initially mistaken him for a local politician. Burnham was at Jewish Care in Golders Green, north London.

Burnham's visit to the care centre was part of his push to reform the social care system and create a "national care service". One resident asked Burnham, "And you are the local candidate are you?" The PM replied, "I was a local candidate, I had a by-election a few weeks ago. I'm now the Prime Minister." The man could not hide his amusement, and said, "What, a new one? They keep changing every five minutes." Burnham laughed and agreed, “I know, I know, I know.”

Burnham took over from Starmer

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UK got a new prime minister in June after Keir Starmer stepped down, making way for Burnham to become the new Labour leader. Burnham has called for reforms in social care before the country next goes to the polls. "That there's no election on the horizon. I think it's best to deal with it early and to listen," he said.

He also announced that he is accelerating Louise Casey's review of social care. Meanwhile, he once again said that he would not be calling a snap general election himself. He had previously demanded the Tories do this when they changed leaders while in power.

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