Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing after drunk passenger bites attendant's finger

Another incident of a man attacking another man grabs users' attention.

On Twitter, Nuice Media posted a video where a passenger attacked the cabin crew. The passenger was claimed to be from Indonesia was a Batik Air pilot returning from vacation from Turkey.

The Turkish Airlines flight was then forced to make an emergency landing in Medan due to a disturbance. The flight was from Istanbul to Jakarta.

The disturbance was caused when the passenger bit a cabin attendant's finger.

The passenger was identified as Muhammad John Jaiz Boudewijn. Boudewjuin, 48, was drunk at the moment. The attendant went to calm him down during the flight.

He was then reminded of his disrespectful conduct. It was then he bit the finger of the attendant. The video also showed that the man holding a plastic cup was repeatedly hurling punches. The instance further continued, when another attendant was seen kicking a passenger. The matter in no time turned to whole chaos which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing at Kualanamu International Airport Medan instead of Jakarta.

The police in its statement said that the passenger is being treated.

A similar incident was reported in the United States nearly two weeks ago when Beyond Meat's COO bit a man's nose. He was detained in the case but was later let out on bail of $10,000.

Doug Ramsey recently left the company after the incident.

