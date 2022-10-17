Beyond Meat COO Dough Ramsey exits amid being accused of biting a man's nose 

After being arrested in September, the chief operating officer of Beyond Meat has left the company.

Doug Ramsey, 53, was detained after a fight outside a football game involving Arkansas Razorbacks. As per documents submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company suspended him on September 20.

On October 14, Ramsey had his last day at the company. As per the filing, Ramsey might have willingly left the company that makes plant-based beef, pigs, and chicken or he might have been fired.

Ramsey's departure comes a few weeks after, in accordance with his arrest records, he was also accused of making terroristic threats and third-degree violence on September 17, Az Central reported.

However, he was later released on a bond of $10,000.

According to the preliminary police report, Ramsey got into a road rage fight after the Razorbacks' game against Missouri State, as reported by local Arkansas television.

As per a complaint registered, once a man's car crashed into Ramsey's, he punched through the back of the windshield . He repeatedly attacked the man as he exited the car, biting the flesh on the tip of his nose and even making death threats to him.

Beyond Meat's President and CEO, Ethan Brown claimed that the company was trying to achieve more sustainable growth by laying off approximately 200 workers, or 20 per cent of the workforce.

After Ramsey's complaint and now his exit, Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat's senior VP of manufacturing operations, will now permanently handle the business operation.

(With inputs from agencies)