Beyond Meat COO arrested for 'ripping off flesh' from a man's nose

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey bit a man's nose following a college football game this weekend and was arrested for the act, CNBC reported. The 53 year old was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery for the incident that took place in an Arkansas parking garage.

He was booked in the Washington County jail on Saturday evening and released the next day, according to the Washington County, Arkansas, information page.

The altercation happened in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium after the University of Arkansas football game, a preliminary police report said.

A Subaru made contact with the front tire of Ramsey’s car in the parking. Ramsey then got out of his car and punched through the back windshield of the Subaru. The Subaru owner then got out of his car, and Ramsey allegedly started punching him and bit his nose. As per the report, he ripped "the flesh on the tip of the nose." The victim and a witness also alleged that Ramsey threatened to kill the Subaru owner.

Prior to joining Beyond Meat, Ramsey was at Tyson Foods for three decades, overseeing its poultry and McDonald’s businesses. He took over as the operating chief of Beyond Meat in December. The plant-based, vegan meat-producing company hasn't been doing that well and investors are concerned about the disappointing sales, operating challenges and its long-term growth prospects. The stock has fallen 73% this year, dragging its market down to $1.09 billion. Just three years ago, the company was valued at $13.4 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)