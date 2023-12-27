Turbulence terror gives potential Bermuda triangle scare on chartered flight, 11 injured

Extreme turbulence forced a Maleth Aero Flight 1975, chartered for a Caribbean cruise return from Barbados to Manchester, to divert to Bermuda. The 13 crew members remained unharmed, but 11 passengers sustained injuries during the terrible episode of in-air turbulence.

The chartered flight Airbus A300-200 was carrying 225 passengers who had enjoyed a P&O Caribbean cruise. The passengers experienced severe "clear-air turbulence" two-and-a-half hours into its journey at 38,000 feet.

The flight reportedly departed an hour behind schedule from Barbados. It was scheduled to reach Manchester just before 6 am on December 24. Following the emergency diversion, the aircraft touched down in Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport on Christmas eve, five hours after departure.

The passengers spent an unexpected three days in Bermuda, encompassing Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and most of December 26.

The aircraft departed at 4 pm (local time) on December 26, and was scheduled to arrive in Manchester in the early hours of December 27.

Bermuda's acting Minister of National Security, Owen Darrell said in an official statement: "We are aware of the situation and are diligently working to ensure the well-being of all involved. We are extremely grateful for the quick response of all our emergency services personnel who ensured the safety of the passengers and crew."

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: "A flight from Barbados to Manchester was diverted to Bermuda earlier yesterday morning following freak (unexpected) turbulence... We are very sorry for this disruption to their journey following their holiday and we are working with the airline and hotels to take care of them and ensure they get home as soon as possible tomorrow."

Also watch | WION Climate Tracker: Climate change could make flying just a bit more turbulent × Notably, earlier this year, some P&O Cruises customers had voiced dissatisfaction with the winter flying programme between the UK and Barbados, as it included flights on the Malta-based charter airline, Maleth Aero.