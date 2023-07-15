Broken bones, blood gushing from skull: Passengers injured as flight gets caught in severe turbulence

A US carrier, which belonged to Allegiant Airlines, was hit by severe turbulence which led to broken bones and severe injuries to its passengers and crew while it was flying from North Carolina to Florida, according to a report published by the Independent. Many people compared the flight to a scene in the movie 'The Matrix'. The plane had 179 passengers and six crew members onboard, out of which four people suffered injuries. According to the outlet, on July 12, Allegiant Airlines Flight 227 took off from North Carolina and was hit by a "powerful turbulence" while heading towards Florida's St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

As the turbulence hit the flight, one flight attendant flung into the air and then fell back on the floor of the plane. Meanwhile, another passenger who had left her seat and gone to the lavatory before the turbulence started, came out hurt with blood "gushing" from her skull.



According to the airline, the flight "landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power". After the landing, medical personnel were present at the gate and waiting to attend to those who had suffered injuries. Two flight attendants and two passengers were admitted to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is not known.

Petrifying flying experience

One of the flight passengers Lisa Spriggs called the flying experience "petrifying", adding it looked like a scene straight out of a sci-fi movie. Speaking to CBS News, she said that the flight attendant was standing next to her when she was flung into the air.



"More than halfway through descending, and all of a sudden, we hit a turbulence, and the stewardess beside us fell. Literally, she flew up in the air, like 'Matrix' is the only way that I can think to describe it, was there for half-a-second, and then landed straight down, broke her ankle," Spriggs said.