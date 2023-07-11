US: Flight to Europe diverted after passenger creates chaos over meal choice

A United Airlines flight en route from Houston to Amsterdam experienced an unexpected diversion to Chicago due to an unruly passenger in the business class section. The cause of the disruption is believed to be the passenger's dissatisfaction regarding the unavailability of his preferred meal choice.

The flight took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4:20 pm local time on Sunday. However, approximately two hours into the journey, while the aircraft was in Chicago airspace, the pilot was forced to divert to Chicago's O'Hare airport.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 revealed that the plane circled the airport as it had to decrease its fuel load through a process known as fuel dumping to ensure a safe landing without exceeding weight limits.

#UA20 from Houston to Amsterdam jettisoning fuel prior to diversion to Chicago due to an unruly passenger.

Threat of level one raised

Well-known aviation insider XJonNYC shared internal United Airlines communications on Twitter, highlighting the presence of a disruptive passenger on board. The threat level associated with the incident was classified as one, the lowest level of threat.

In a statement to the media, United Airlines confirmed that Flight 20 was diverted to O'Hare International Airport in response to a passenger disturbance. “United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O’Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam,” the statement read.

Flight delayed by three hours

The diversion caused the flight to arrive in Amsterdam over three hours later than the scheduled time. Instead of landing around 9:00 am local time, the plane touched down at approximately 12:30 pm. Typically, the Houston-to-Amsterdam flight has a duration of nine hours and 30 minutes.