TSA's best catches for 2023: Naruto throwing knives, pipe bomb, marijuana hidden in adult diaper and more

A fully loaded firearm with 163 rounds of ammunition and Naruto throwing knives inside a carry-on were some of the most bizarre items TSA officials found in 2023.

Every year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States releases a list of the top ten best catches, which includes the most strange items they have seized during airport security checks.

They started releasing the annual lists in 2016. The first list included a full-size prop corpse, a Hello Kitty pistol and a golden hand grenade.

In last year's list, marijuana hidden in an adult diaper was one of them. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told NBC News that they found it at a checkpoint scanner at LaGuardia Airport in New York after being alarmed about a woman's groin.

"The woman had stashed pot in her adult diaper in an effort to conceal the marijuana from TSA and from her traveling companion, her mom!" Farbstein said in a statement Tuesday. "She told officials that she didn't want her mother to find out that she was packing the pot."

However, it wasn't the first time TSA caught illegal things in a diaper at LaGuardia. In December 2023, Farbstein shared on X that TSA captured a man carrying 17 bullets in a clean disposable diaper from Arkansas.

"We hate to break it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a waste of time," the TSA wrote on Instagram in 2022.

TSA press secretary R Carter Langston said, "The most bizarre item on the list for me would have to be the giant bullet." According to him, TSA found the 35mm projectile in a passenger's bag at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. "Even if it was inert, it's just the fear factor alone that it might bring to other passengers."

Here's a list of some other things that made the TSA best catches list for 2023:

Naruto throwing knives: Boston Logan International Airport

Four replica rockets: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Alaska

Improvised explosive device in a carbon dioxide cartridge (pipe bomb): Sacramento International Airport, California

Fully loaded firearm with 163 rounds of ammunition: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Knife hidden inside a prosthetic foot: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Alaska