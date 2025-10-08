/Trump orders FBI to 'urgently' search for Amelia Earhart files amid government shutdown

The Trump administration has ordered FBI offices in DC and New York to urgently search for any records on Amelia Earhart, amid the federal shutdown. The directive follows Trump’s push to declassify all files on her 1937 disappearance, nearly 90 years after she vanished over the Pacific.
The Trump administration has ordered FBI employees in Washington, DC, and New York to search their offices for any records tied to the disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart, reports citing law enforcement sources suggest. According to CNN, agents have received a high-priority message from leadership on Tuesday (Oct 7) marked “urgent,” directing them to search “any areas where papers or physical media records may be stored, to include both open or closed cases, for records responsive to Amelia Earhart.” The directive supposedly came directly from the Executive Office of the President. Employees have reportedly been given till Wednesday to respond. What's surprising is that this directive comes even as the federal government shutdown entered its seventh day.
Earhart vanished in 1937 while attempting to become the first woman to fly around the world. She was declared lost at sea after a 16-day search when her plane disappeared somewhere over the Pacific.
Last month, President Donald Trump said he was ordering his administration to declassify and release all records related to her disappearance.
“Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”
Earhart, who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, broke multiple aviation records and remains one of the most iconic figures in flight history.
Theories about what happened to her have persisted for decades, ranging from a crash at sea to claims she was captured by the Japanese during World War II. US officials have long believed Earhart’s plane likely ran out of fuel and went down in the Pacific. Trump has previously pushed to release long-classified files tied to other historic mysteries, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.