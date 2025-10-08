/Trump orders FBI to 'urgently' search for Amelia Earhart files amid government shutdown

The Trump administration has ordered FBI employees in Washington, DC, and New York to search their offices for any records tied to the disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart, reports citing law enforcement sources suggest. According to CNN, agents have received a high-priority message from leadership on Tuesday (Oct 7) marked “urgent,” directing them to search “any areas where papers or physical media records may be stored, to include both open or closed cases, for records responsive to Amelia Earhart.” The directive supposedly came directly from the Executive Office of the President. Employees have reportedly been given till Wednesday to respond. What's surprising is that this directive comes even as the federal government shutdown entered its seventh day.

The mysterious disappearance of Amelia Earhart

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earhart vanished in 1937 while attempting to become the first woman to fly around the world. She was declared lost at sea after a 16-day search when her plane disappeared somewhere over the Pacific.

Last month, President Donald Trump said he was ordering his administration to declassify and release all records related to her disappearance.

“Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

Earhart, who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, broke multiple aviation records and remains one of the most iconic figures in flight history.