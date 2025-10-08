/‘She looked dead’: Rapist Husamettin Dogan’s appeal backfires as Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband exposes chilling truth in court

Gisèle Pelicot's rapist, Husamettin Dogan, who was trying to get the rape conviction against him dropped on Tuesday (Oct 7) was forced to face the truth in court. 44-year-old Dogan, a married man and a father, was called out by Gisèle's ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, one of the worst sex offenders in modern French history revealed that the man in fact knew that he was participating in the sexual assault of a sedated woman. "They all knew", said Dominique, adding, "I always said she was sedated".

Dogan claims innocence

Husamettin Dogan, 44, one of the many men Dominique Pelicot recruited to sexually assault his now ex-wife Gisèle Pelicot, is the only convicted rapist in this case — of 51 convicted rapists — to appeal his conviction. He claims that he "never intended" to rape Gisèle. He argues that he was deceived by Dominique and claims that he did not realise she was unconscious.

However, it must be noted that last year, during the hearing of the case that shook France and the world, established Gisele as a feminist icon, Dogan admitted to telling Pelicot that his wife "looked dead". For his crimes, he received a nine-year prison sentence.

What Dominique Pelicot said

73-year-old Dominique Pelicot, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for facilitating the abuse of his wife, told the court that he had given Dogan specific instructions that Gisele was drugged and was not to be woken.

"I said precisely on the phone there was to be no tobacco, no scent, he was to wash his hands, no violence, it would be filmed. All these things left him in no doubt of her state. He had to get undressed at the entrance to the kitchen on the patio because if there was a problem, I didn’t want him to stay," he said. Dominique also revealed that he met Dogan on a chatroom called "against her knowledge" and that he was very specific that he was "looking for someone to abuse my wife after I’ve put her to sleep without her knowledge".