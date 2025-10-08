Photos of Trump’s swollen ankles during Carney meet reignite health rumours — and his talk about heaven isn’t helping

Questions over US President Donald Trump’s health resurfaced Tuesday (Oct 7) after new photos showed his visibly swollen ankles during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House. The 79-year-old's glum ramblings about "being good" so he could get into heaven didn't help the matter.

Swollen ankles take up space in the spotlight AGAIN!

Images from the Oval Office appeared to show the 79-year-old president’s ankles bulging over the tops of his black dress shoes as he sat alongside Carney and Vice President JD Vance. The two leaders met to discuss trade relations, though the talks ended without a breakthrough.

The swelling, which medical experts say is common among older adults, has been visible for several months. In July, the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which weakened veins slow the return of blood to the heart, leading to fluid buildup in the legs.

'Healthier and stronger', but wrestling with the question of what happens once you die?

On Monday (Oct 6), during a press conference, he once again rambled on about the theological pondering thinkers have battled for ages: How to get into heaven?. In an ominous statement, the POTUS said, "You know, there’s no reason to be good," before adding, "I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right?". His statement has once again raised questions about the real condition of his health.

Trump, the oldest president ever inaugurated, has continued to brush off speculation about his fitness. Speaking to Navy personnel over the weekend, he said doctors had described him as a "healthier and stronger physical specimen" than former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Still, observers have noted several public appearances where Trump appeared unsteady or unable to walk in a straight line. Photos have also shown what appeared to be bruising on his right hand, which he unsuccessfully tried to cover up by plastering on mismatched makeup. The White House has attempted to explain this as something caused by "vigorous handshaking" and the regular use of aspirin for cardiovascular prevention. Speculators, however, have questions about Trump's fitness.

White House dismisses reports

According to the Daily Beast, when contacted about the latest photos, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Trump enjoys "tremendous health," adding that he maintains "the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having."