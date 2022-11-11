Trial of world's first injectable male contraceptive underway

The prospect of men sharing the burden of responsibility for contraception now seems brighter. The trial of the world's first injectable male contraceptive is currently underway at the Epworth Freemasons Hospital in East Melbourne.

Trail underway

A total of 25 men will be administered a hydrogel. This gel will travel into the vas deferens, the tube that carries sperm. It will then block the sperm from leaving the testes, reported ABC News.

An alternate for a vasectomy?

Researchers at the Melbourne hospital believe that the 10-minute procedure will be effective for up to two years. After approximately two years, the hydrogel is expected to dissolve. If the men want to continue they can undergo the procedure again. Thus, the researchers have dubbed this contraceptive a "temporary vasectomy".

Is the procedure reversible?

Whether or not the effect of the gel is truly non-permanent still needs to be investigated under this three-year study. Liza O'Donnell, the reproductive health scientist at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, said the trial appeared promising if it proves to be truly reversible.

"Given this is only a two-year vasectomy, if you like, it's much better and more likely to be reversible," she said.

Striking inequality

Though there is a great amount of bias when it comes to male and female contraceptives. Expressing frustration over this issue, Dr. O'Donnell said "If the male hormonal contraceptives have been discovered before the female pill, it would have been absolutely supported." "I just find the inequality striking," she added.

Sharing burden

If the trial proves to be a success, Professor Lawrentschuk said it could be a "game changer." ABC News quoting the professor reported that this will help men in heterosexual relationships to share the responsibility of contraception.

"In this instance, men would be in control of their own contraception and can enter into the fray which is often placed on their partner," he said.

