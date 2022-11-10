Deepika Padukone launches her new skincare line; more details inside

A day after Deepika Padukone shared a cryptic video on Instagram teasing a new announcement, the actress announced on Thursday that she was launching her long-awaited skincare line 82°E. Padukone called the brand that is 'Born in India, for the world'.



The unique name of the skincare line comes from the idea of the East meeting the West. “Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world,” Deepika wrote in the caption of the video.

82°E skincare line promises to be clean, cruelty-free, and vegan. “The range of skincare products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin,” Deepika wrote. The actress is the co-founder of the brand.

Deepika Padukone teases fans with a cryptic video as she completes 15 years in Bollywood

On Wednesday, as fans celebrated 15 years of Deepika's debut film, she teased with a cryptic video that siad, "It's time to look East."



According to reports, the 82°E’s skincare debut includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream and SPF. The skincare line will be up for sale from mid-November.